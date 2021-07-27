Ricketts criticizes new CDC mask guidance, says schools should not require them

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts sharply criticized the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday for its new recommendations that even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors.

The governor, who has fought mask mandates throughout the coronavirus pandemic, said the state of Nebraska will not be adopting the CDC guidance.

He also said he expects schools and universities in the state to reopen this fall without mask or vaccine mandates.

“It’s time for the CDC and the government to get out of the way and to stop trying to tell people how to live their lives,” Ricketts said in a statement.

The governor argued that the new guidance “flies in the face of the public health goals that should guide the agency’s decision-making,” and it would increase public distrust of the CDC.

Some local health experts, however, already had begun recommending masks for vaccinated people in indoor settings, particularly if they have young children at home or live with an immune-compromised person.

Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, said the changed recommendation is overdue.