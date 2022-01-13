Ricketts declares state 'strong,' names tax relief, prison, water as priorities

He attributed those costs to pandemic-driven disruptions in the labor market and in child welfare, the kinds of problems that the federal relief is designed to alleviate.

Pay raises negotiated with key state employee groups account for most of his proposed increases. The state agreed to more than $105 million in raises to make the state competitive in hiring and keeping workers in the face of record low unemployment rates.

Ricketts also focused on the $155 million that he proposed to take from the cash reserve for building a new prison. Along with money set aside by lawmakers last year, that would cover the full $270 million cost of the proposed institution, which he has argued is necessary to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Lawmakers did not appropriate the money last year for a prison to give officials more time to look at whether criminal justice reforms could ease overcrowding. The three branches of government cooperated with the nonprofit Crime and Justice Institute on a study of options. The report from the study has not been released yet.