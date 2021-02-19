Ricketts defends change in vaccination plan, says focus should be on 65 and over group

Some versions of the COVID vaccine must be stored a very cold temperatures.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday defended the state's switch in priority for COVID-19 vaccinations, saying that data from Nebraska shows the focus should be on getting shots into arms of those ages 65 and over.

This week, the state amended its priority list, dropping those with underlying health conditions from the groups of those now getting shots during Phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout plan.

That phase not only includes those 65 and over, but essential workers, such as first responders, teachers and corrections workers. Phase 1A of Nebraska's plan prioritized health care workers, and those who live and work in nursing homes. The initial priority in Phase 1B was those who are 75 and older, but the process is now focusing on those 65 and older.

During a press briefing on Friday, Ricketts said that people who are 65 and older have an underlying condition, advanced age. He said that the state's plan was the most effective way to get shots out to those most at risk from the coronavirus.

Iowa's vaccination plan, also in its second stage, also does not include those with underlying health conditions. But in neighboring South Dakota, "high risk patients" who have cancer, are undergoing dialysis or have had a transplant, are included, as as those people with two or more underlying health conditions.