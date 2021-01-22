Ricketts defends handling of pandemic by Trump after criticism from UNMC expert

Ricketts credited Trump for taking action at the beginning of the pandemic in March to advise restrictions on gatherings to no more than 10 people, and for taking steps to restrict airline travel from countries with high levels of infections.

When asked about Trump's recorded statement, to reporter Bob Woodward, that he had intentionally downplayed the seriousness of the virus in public statements to avoid "a panic," the governor said that the president's imposition of the 10-person rule demonstrated that he took the virus seriously.

Ricketts, who attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday, said the incoming president "struck the right tone" in calling for national unity.

"I hope he uses his influence on Congress, because they're not going in that direction," Ricketts said, noting that the Senate is moving ahead with impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

He added that he disagreed with the filing of ethics violations by Senate Democrats on Friday against GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri for lending "legitimacy" to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"That would seem to me to create more divisiveness than healing or unity," Ricketts said.