Ricketts eases restrictions on fuel haulers to prevent gas outages in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts has temporarily eased restrictions on the number of hours truck drivers hauling gasoline can work.
The move, solidified in an executive order signed Thursday, is meant to combat a gasoline shortage stemming from long waits at Nebraska’s fuel terminals, according to the Nebraska Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, a statewide trade association.
The order will remain in effect through August.
Thus far, Nebraska has not seen widespread fuel outages at gas stations, though some are operating with less gasoline in storage. Ricketts’ order is intended to prevent those businesses from running dry.
Easing hourly limitations for gas haulers is a fairly common tactic deployed by governors to help gasoline get to gas stations and ultimately to consumers, according to one national analyst. Similar orders are usually issued in the wake of disasters, such as hurricanes.
But the timing of Ricketts’ order, late in summer when demand typically starts falling, is surprising, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, an online resource that provides real-time gas prices.
The situation in Nebraska and some neighboring states is unique, said Tim Keigher, executive director of the Nebraska petroleum trade association.
Some areas, such as Iowa, have been affected by a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, a labor problem that was years in the making and only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Nebraska, according to Keigher, is facing a supply problem rooted in the combination of several different factors.
In January, one supply source for the region shipped more winter gasoline than could be used before the seasonal change to summer gasoline, Keigher wrote in an email to Ricketts’ office.
Federal standards mandate different grades of gasoline in the winter and summer to cut down on pollution.
The arrival of summer and the inability to use the glut of winter-grade gasoline led to storage problems, Keigher said. That, combined with maintenance problems at two oil refineries that supply the region, caused rising wholesale prices in some surrounding states and gave Nebraska a “significantly lower price of fuel.”
Lower wholesale prices attracted out-of-state fuel marketers to Nebraska terminals, where trucks load up on fuel to haul to a final destination, such as a gas station.
The rush to Nebraska terminals resulted in “ridiculous” wait times for gasoline haulers, Keigher wrote.
One of the association’s members told Keigher that a five-hour wait at the terminal in North Platte contributed to a significant drop in his capacity. Under normal circumstances, a driver could travel from Scottsbluff to the North Platte terminal, deliver a load of fuel in North Platte, reload and then bring the load back to Scottsbluff within the driver’s 14-hour day. With the prolonged wait time, the driver has to forgo delivering the local load in North Platte, according to a Keigher.
“Simply put, drivers are sitting at terminals waiting to get loaded,” he wrote.
Ricketts declared the current situation an emergency in his executive order, which allowed him to temporarily waive federal regulations limiting the number of hours gasoline haulers can work.
The order specifies that it is not a license for ill or tired drivers to remain on the road. Any driver who notifies their employer that they need rest must be given at least 10 consecutive hours off before they can return to the road, according to the order.
The governor’s order resembles similar measures taken in Iowa and South Dakota in late July. South Dakota’s executive order says the state faces "extremely low inventories and outages of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and ethyl alcohol.”
Gas Buddy’s De Haan said there have been localized reports of outages in the U.S., but he has not seen any widespread, significant supply problems in recent weeks. The bigger problem that will likely have an impact for years to come, he said, is the shortage of truck drivers.
Thousands of drivers were fired as demand for gasoline plummeted early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry, which was already facing a shortage, needs to hire thousands of drivers just to return to pre-pandemic levels, De Haan said.
“We’re talking about dozens of drivers around every state,” he said. “It’s a pretty acute problem.”