Ricketts eases restrictions on fuel haulers to prevent gas outages in Nebraska

Some areas, such as Iowa, have been affected by a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, a labor problem that was years in the making and only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Nebraska, according to Keigher, is facing a supply problem rooted in the combination of several different factors.

In January, one supply source for the region shipped more winter gasoline than could be used before the seasonal change to summer gasoline, Keigher wrote in an email to Ricketts’ office.

Federal standards mandate different grades of gasoline in the winter and summer to cut down on pollution.

The arrival of summer and the inability to use the glut of winter-grade gasoline led to storage problems, Keigher said. That, combined with maintenance problems at two oil refineries that supply the region, caused rising wholesale prices in some surrounding states and gave Nebraska a “significantly lower price of fuel.”

Lower wholesale prices attracted out-of-state fuel marketers to Nebraska terminals, where trucks load up on fuel to haul to a final destination, such as a gas station.

The rush to Nebraska terminals resulted in “ridiculous” wait times for gasoline haulers, Keigher wrote.