Ricketts ending $300 pandemic unemployment benefits in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that the state will stop paying $300 a week of federal pandemic unemployment benefits next month and end two other special unemployment programs.

The announcement makes Nebraska the latest state to drop out of the enhanced unemployment program early, as employers scramble to find workers.

Are federal unemployment benefits keeping people out of the workforce? Some governors are ending the $300-a-week supplemental benefit, hoping to lure more workers into the job market. But not everyone agrees that the federal money is a bad thing.

Ricketts said he is making the change because Nebraska is "returning to normal" after more than a year of living with pandemic-related disruptions. He pointed out that the state has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

He also said he believes the additional benefits can be a disincentive for people to work, because some low-wage workers have been able to get more money with unemployment than working available jobs. Ricketts said employers should provide wage increases if the market demands it, but the government should not be artificially affecting the labor market.

Nebraska has participated in three pandemic-related unemployment programs. One provides jobless workers with a $300 weekly federal benefit on top of state unemployment checks.