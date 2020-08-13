Ricketts expected to sign bill banning abortion method after Nebraska Legislature passes measure

Geist said lawmakers “did the right thing” in passing the bill, although she acknowledged that banning one abortion method would not end abortions.

“It is a step in the right direction in the sense that when babies are aborted, this is more humane,” she said.

But Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue sat out the vote after saying she had serious concerns that had not been addressed in the bill.

She said LB 814 would not end dismemberment abortions because it only bans procedures done with clamps, forceps or similar instruments. The ban would not apply if suction is used to remove pieces of a fetus. The ban also would not apply if the fetus was killed before being removed, a process that Blood called equally horrific.

Blood had voted for the measure at the first and second rounds of debate based on a proposed amendment. The amendment was never debated after opponents filibustered the bill at each stage.

Her decision meant supporters of LB 814 were short one vote to cut off the final-round filibuster. Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who has been absent since lawmakers rejected a last-minute attempt to get his student discipline bill passed, arrived to provide that last vote midway through the roll call.