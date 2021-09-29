Ricketts extends limit on elective surgeries through October

“This involves a lot of extra work on nursing that’s already pretty stressed and pretty tired of the whole pandemic," Blatchford said.

This time, it will probably be more difficult finding time in November and December, she said. They're now further behind, and there's typically a rush to get things done before a person's deductible resets, according to Blatchford. She estimated there will be a backlog for six to nine months to come.

The delayed surgeries reach across every specialty, Blatchford said.

Blatchford is a colon and rectal surgeon. A large number of patients, she said, have undergone surgery to take out a rectal cancer. Their colon has been hooked back together, and that hook-up is being protected with a temporary ileostomy — where stool empties into a bag.

Usually, that ileostomy would be reversed about two months after the original surgery, she said, but someone can live with one long term. That removal is now considered an elective surgery, she said, so those patients have to delay their return to their typical lifestyle.