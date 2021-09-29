Ricketts extends limit on elective surgeries through October

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday announced that the state is extending a directed health measure that limits elective surgeries and procedures.
It postpones inpatient surgeries that can wait four weeks or more without substantially changing a patient's outcome. The measure has been in place since late August when Ricketts declared a hospital staffing emergency. It was set to expire Thursday and will now be in place through Oct. 31, unless the state extends it again.
Before the mandate, some health systems — including Nebraska Medicine and Bryan Health — had already limited such procedures. The measure, though, made it mandatory for all acute care hospitals, critical care hospitals and children's hospitals.
Methodist Health System was among those that had announced a limit prior to the state's health measure.
Dr. Garnet Blatchford, chief medical officer at Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women’s Hospital, told The World-Herald Wednesday that some surgeries canceled last month will now be canceled again.
People who are planning to have surgery may get a phone call with fairly short notice to postpone their procedure, she said.
“This involves a lot of extra work on nursing that’s already pretty stressed and pretty tired of the whole pandemic," Blatchford said.
This time, it will probably be more difficult finding time in November and December, she said. They're now further behind, and there's typically a rush to get things done before a person's deductible resets, according to Blatchford. She estimated there will be a backlog for six to nine months to come.
The delayed surgeries reach across every specialty, Blatchford said.
Blatchford is a colon and rectal surgeon. A large number of patients, she said, have undergone surgery to take out a rectal cancer. Their colon has been hooked back together, and that hook-up is being protected with a temporary ileostomy — where stool empties into a bag.
Usually, that ileostomy would be reversed about two months after the original surgery, she said, but someone can live with one long term. That removal is now considered an elective surgery, she said, so those patients have to delay their return to their typical lifestyle.
Another example: Someone with an arthritic knee that's bone-on-bone and needs replacement may be in pain and have difficulty walking — that would also be postponed in this situation, she said. And the patient may be in worse pain when their surgery is rescheduled.
Presently, doctors are seeing more patients with intense health care needs than is typical. Blatchford said that is partially because people have been wary of the hospital during the pandemic, and partially because of the delayed surgeries and procedures.
Blatchford said Methodist would've had to continue limiting surgeries, with or without the statewide mandate, because of hospital capacity. Wednesday morning, she said, "we were essentially full already with patients."
More urgent surgeries are still taking place.
Methodist Hospital had about 35 patients with COVID-19-related issues, she said, some with active infections and some without active infections but dealing with the damage.
There was a meeting Wednesday morning, she said, to discuss how they'll handle resuming elective surgeries.
“As soon as it’s safe for them to come and have their surgery with good staff to take care of them, believe me, it will happen," Blatchford said.
Rising hospitalizations have stretched some hospitals in Nebraska to their limits, prompting Ricketts to recently reinstate a version of the state's COVID-19 data dashboard focused on hospital capacity. He said at the time that the dashboard would go away again if the percentage of COVID hospitalizations drops below 10% of the state's total staffed hospital beds.
The average daily number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 last week was about 420, up 5% from an average of 400 the previous week, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An executive order that Ricketts also announced in late August restored some steps taken during the previous peak in COVID-19 cases, waiving some licensing requirements for hospitals. That executive order is set to stay in effect through the end of 2021.