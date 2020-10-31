Ricketts family spends nearly $1 million this election cycle

What's "breathtaking" is if you add up the spending by liberal special interest groups, said Jessica Flanagain, a longtime Ricketts political aide who works for Axiom Strategies, a Kansas City-based consulting firm.

“2020 has been a difficult and uncertain year for any effort that relies on contributions, and Governor Ricketts continues to support the Republican Party and conservative candidates in this important election year," she said.

Brian Mikkelsen, who directs political action by the NSEA, said his organization is "proud" to give money to candidates who will work to preserve public schools. But he added that there are plenty of conservative-leaning groups, like the Nebraska Farm Bureau and State Chamber of Commerce, that also spend heavily on campaigns.

If you added it all up, he said, the conservative and progressive groups probably spend a comparable about of money. What's different, Mikkelsen said, is the financial punch Ricketts alone can deliver.

"You can compare groups to groups all you want, but the influence of one person, the governor, is above and beyond what anyone on either side is doing," he said.