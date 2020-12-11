Ricketts is relaxing coronavirus restrictions but says Nebraskans need to stay vigilant

LINCOLN — New, less stringent COVID-19 health precautions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said that Nebraskans need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Nobody wants to be sick over the holidays, nobody certainly wants to be in the hospital or in quarantine," Ricketts said Friday. "Slowing down right now is the right thing to do."

Nebraska has seen a decline in hospitalizations for coronavirus over the past few days. Because fewer than 20% of all hospital beds have been filled by COVID-19 patients in a “rolling average” of the past seven days, the state is moving from level "orange" precautions to level "yellow."

The change means, among other things, that elective surgeries can resume at hospitals, and that others besides household members can attend extracurricular school activities. Parties at bars and restaurants must continue to be seated, unless going to the restroom or playing games, and are limited to eight per table. Masks are now recommended, and not required, at businesses like barber shops and beauty salons.

Nebraska has been in the higher, orange precautionary level since Nov. 13, when cases and hospitalizations surged to record levels, levels 2 1/2 times higher than early October.