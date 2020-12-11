Ricketts is relaxing coronavirus restrictions but says Nebraskans need to stay vigilant

LINCOLN — New, less stringent COVID-19 health precautions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said that Nebraskans need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus.
"Nobody wants to be sick over the holidays, nobody certainly wants to be in the hospital or in quarantine," Ricketts said Friday. "Slowing down right now is the right thing to do."
Nebraska has seen a decline in hospitalizations for coronavirus over the past few days. Because fewer than 20% of all hospital beds have been filled by COVID-19 patients in a “rolling average” of the past seven days, the state is moving from level "orange" precautions to level "yellow."
The change means, among other things, that elective surgeries can resume at hospitals, and that others besides household members can attend extracurricular school activities. Parties at bars and restaurants must continue to be seated, unless going to the restroom or playing games, and are limited to eight per table. Masks are now recommended, and not required, at businesses like barber shops and beauty salons.
Nebraska has been in the higher, orange precautionary level since Nov. 13, when cases and hospitalizations surged to record levels, levels 2 1/2 times higher than early October.
Hospitalizations, according to the state, rose to 987 on Nov. 20, but have slowly declined since, to 779 on Friday. Nebraska uses a rolling seven-day average to determine COVID-19 precautionary steps, so if that average remains below 800 or so, it would trigger a lessening of restrictions.
The state has linked its directed health measures to the availability of hospital beds to treat coronavirus patients, and the November surge nearly met the threshold for the “red” or highest level of restrictions.
The state's chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, also urged caution. He likened the current situation to defending a fort from attack but seeing the cavalry (a COVID-19 vaccine) galloping to the rescue in the distance.
Anthone said he's been told that perhaps a third of the U.S. population will be vaccinated by the end of February, but that still leaves many Americans susceptible to the coronavirus.
"We've held down the fort for nine months. Now is not the time to give up the fight," he said.
Nebraska's long-term care facilities remain the hardest hit by the pandemic. Anthone said that as of Friday, a total of 3,884 nursing home residents had tested positive and 579 had died, which represents 44% of the state's total deaths.
Nearly every long-term care facility in the state has reported infections, he said, with about 2,800 workers testing positive.
>> Ricketts voiced his support Friday for the decision by Attorney General Doug Peterson to join a “friend of the court” brief supporting a Texas lawsuit, which was dismissed Friday evening by the U.S. Supreme Court, alleging election improprieties in four battleground states.
The governor said Nebraska wasn’t challenging state laws in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, but was questioning whether state election laws were followed in those states. Another key issue, he said, is whether judges or secretaries of state there improperly changed state election laws . Only state legislatures can pass laws, Ricketts said, so the lawsuit raises important separation of powers issues.
“That’s not a political stunt, that’s the foundation of our republic,” Ricketts said of the Republican-backed lawsuit.
Others have called the lawsuit “ridiculous” and a waste of taxpayer money, and similar to dozens of election challenges that have been dismissed.
When Ricketts was asked if he would have supported a similar lawsuit had President Donald Trump won the election rather than Democrat Joe Biden, he responded that he didn’t answer hypothetical questions.
>> Ricketts said he still isn’t sure how many, if any, doses of Pfizer vaccine will be sent to Nebraska after next week’s shipment of 15,600. Initially, the state was supposed to receive 19,000 doses in week two, but that is uncertain now, he said.
