Ricketts, lawmakers laud 'landmark' bill devoting $335 million to recovery in North and South Omaha

LINCOLN — State Sen. Justin Wayne said he had fun working to pass Legislative Bill 1024 to fund recovery efforts in underserved areas of Omaha. Now that the bill has passed, he's a bit nervous.

"The real work begins now," Wayne said at a Thursday press conference.

The Omaha senator, along with Gov. Pete Ricketts, several other lawmakers and dozens of local officials, gathered together at Metropolitan Community College to celebrate the passage of LB 1024. Ricketts described the bill as "landmark legislation" that will have a "generational impact" in the years to come.

The bill devotes $335 million to underserved areas of the state, particularly in North and South Omaha, but also to some low-income communities in Lincoln and rural Nebraska. Ricketts said some of the recovery efforts will include affordable housing, infrastructure investments, crime prevention, financial literacy and education.

Wayne said this is the first time in state history that North and South Omaha have had this level of funding dedicated to them and now the pressure is on to produce results.

"We'll never get an opportunity like this again if we don't use these dollars wisely," Wayne said.

A committee of seven lawmakers has already formed to plan the upcoming recovery efforts. On the committee is Wayne, along with Sens. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, Terrell McKinney of Omaha, Tony Vargas of Omaha, Mike McDonnell of Omaha, Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and Anna Wishart of Lincoln.

A legislative staffer confirmed the committee has already met once near the end of the legislative session, but they haven't approved anything yet. First on the committee's to-do list is to approve a request for proposal, or RFP, which will allocate about $135 million of the funding outlined in LB 1024, according to the staffer.

Although no specific projects have been solidified so far, Wayne previously said a top priority will be hiring a “master developer,” which will likely take the form of a contractor who oversees the major development projects in the area.

Admiral Osie Combs, president of the manufacturing company Pacific Engineering Inc., said he plans to contribute to the recovery efforts by expanding a business park in North Omaha to house a facility for his business. Pacific Engineering currently operates out of a 75,000 square-foot facility in Lincoln, with about 30 employees. Combs said he hopes to bring on 50 to 100 new employees through this expansion, primarily hiring people from the Omaha area.

"We take it to the people," Combs said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacific Engineering built pods that served as temporary testing sites. Combs said those pods can be repurposed to serve different recovery effort needs , such emergency shelters or affordable housing.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.