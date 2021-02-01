Ricketts makes pitch for wellness while quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts had to skip his annual Governor's Walk to promote wellness Monday after a coronavirus exposure.

The governor appeared electronically at a press briefing highlighting the value of regular exercise, a healthy diet, plenty of sleep and mental well-being, while Lt. Gov. Mike Foley stepped into Ricketts' shoes for a brisk walk around the State Capitol.

Ricketts said he spent more than 15 minutes Saturday with a person who has symptoms of COVID-19. He said the encounter was for business. The person was tested Monday and tested positive.

Spokesman Taylor Gage said the governor is not experiencing symptoms but will complete the required seven-day quarantine. He plans to get tested but will wait until at least the fifth day after exposure, following federal quarantine guidelines.

Ricketts said the precautions he's taking are a good reminder for everyone.

“We want you to err on the side of making sure we slow the spread of the virus,” he said.

Nearly 45,000 people were vaccinated last week in Nebraska, which Ricketts said was “keeping up pretty good” with the supply of vaccine being received.

