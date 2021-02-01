Ricketts makes pitch for wellness while quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts had to skip his annual Governor's Walk to promote wellness Monday after a coronavirus exposure.
The governor appeared electronically at a press briefing highlighting the value of regular exercise, a healthy diet, plenty of sleep and mental well-being, while Lt. Gov. Mike Foley stepped into Ricketts' shoes for a brisk walk around the State Capitol.
Ricketts said he spent more than 15 minutes Saturday with a person who has symptoms of COVID-19. He said the encounter was for business. The person was tested Monday and tested positive.
Spokesman Taylor Gage said the governor is not experiencing symptoms but will complete the required seven-day quarantine. He plans to get tested but will wait until at least the fifth day after exposure, following federal quarantine guidelines.
Ricketts said the precautions he's taking are a good reminder for everyone.
“We want you to err on the side of making sure we slow the spread of the virus,” he said.
Nearly 45,000 people were vaccinated last week in Nebraska, which Ricketts said was “keeping up pretty good” with the supply of vaccine being received.
Overall, the state has administered 184,045 shots so far, with 48,249 getting both shots already, according to the state’s website.
Douglas County is experiencing a heavy call load to line up vaccinations. It’s suggested that 80-and-older county residents who don't have computers and haven't been able to leave a message on the county's call line should try that number — 402-444-3400 — in the afternoon when phone lines are less busy.
The governor was joined virtually by Adi Pour, the Douglas County health director, who said daily physical activity can help people maintain their physical health, battle the pandemic, and stay mentally and spiritually healthy.
She said mental health has not always gotten as much attention but is critical to wellbeing. She pointed to a study that found people report 3.7 days a month of poor mental health.
Dave Mlnarik, executive director of the Nebraska Sports Council, announced the start of a statewide WellPower Challenge, which lasts about 90 days and is free for participants,
He said the challenge encourages people to log 100 "miles" through physical and mental exercises. The website, WellPowerMovement.com will convert activities into mile equivalents, so participants have options besides walking or running to achieve the goal.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
The prohibition applies even though their employers are required to pay unemployment insurance taxes on their behalf, State Sen. Mike McDonnell said.
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley pinch-hit Monday for Gov. Pete Ricketts at the annual Governor’s Walk at the State Capitol to promote wellness. Ricketts was in quarantine after an exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.