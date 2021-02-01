Ricketts makes pitch for wellness while quarantining after possible COVID exposure

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts had to skip his annual Governor's Walk to promote wellness Monday after a potential coronavirus exposure.

The governor appeared electronically at a press briefing highlighting the value of regular exercise, a healthy diet, plenty of sleep and mental well-being, while Lt. Gov. Mike Foley stepped into his shoes for a brisk walk around the State Capitol.

Ricketts said he spent more than 15 minutes on Saturday with a person who has symptoms of COVID-19. He said the encounter was for business. The person is getting tested Monday.

The governor was joined virtually by Adi Pour, the Douglas County health director, who said daily physical activity can help people maintain their physical health, battle the pandemic, and stay mentally and spiritually healthy.

She said mental health has not always gotten as much attention, but is critical to wellbeing. She pointed to a study that found people report 3.7 days a month of poor mental health.

Dave Mlnarik, executive director of the Nebraska Sports Council, announced the start of a statewide WellPower Challenge, which lasts about 90 days and is free for participants,