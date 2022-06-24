Ricketts, Nebraska officials celebrate new state building in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts and several other Nebraska officials celebrated the opening of a new office building designed to be the "one-stop shop" for multiple state agencies.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Ricketts cut the ribbon to officially open the new Fallbrook State Office Building in Lincoln. The building, at 425 Fallbrook Blvd., is home for 525 state employees across eight agencies, including the agriculture, natural resources and economic development departments.

The building will serve as the central location for similar state agencies, boards and commissions. Ricketts said consolidating the offices will improve customer service and better utilize state resources to the benefit of Nebraska taxpayers.

"I hope you enjoy our facility as much as we do," said Department of Economic Development Director Tony Goins.

Many of the agencies housed in the new building were previously in an old state building still occupied by the Department of Health and Human Services. Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services, said the relocation frees up space for DHHS to consolidate its offices into a central location as well.

Goins said the former economic development office was built in the 1970s, and the department's relocation has been in the works for a long time. The new building presents a professional image to its clients, both national and international, he said.

Factoring in all the spaces the agencies used to occupy, Jackson said, the new building reduces the combined footprint by about 60,000 square feet. The reduced costs associated with the consolidation will save Nebraska taxpayers about $700,000 per year, he estimated.

