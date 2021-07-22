Ricketts, Nebraska State Patrol defend deployment to border as troopers head home

“What we heard today is really the governor on defense after single-handedly deciding to spend half a million dollars to send Nebraska State Patrol down to the southern border, hundreds of miles away, instead of their job to serve Nebraskans," Godinez said Thursday.

Documents obtained by The World-Herald last week revealed that Nebraska officials agreed not to seek reimbursement from Texas for the deployment.

The Governor’s Office and the State Patrol have said reimbursement is still possible, with Ricketts on Thursday suggesting that the Texas Legislature may take up the issue in a special session. The indication that reimbursement might be possible came from the Texas Governor’s Office, according to Ricketts.

“Yes, we stepped up to help a sister state,” he said. “I hope that there’s reimbursement down the road for us, but I’m very proud of what our state troopers did to be able to assist those people.”

Asked if he would consider other sources besides Texas for reimbursement of the half-million-dollar cost, Ricketts said he doesn’t know where else they would seek it — and made it clear that it won't be coming from his own pocket.