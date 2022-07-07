Ricketts, Nebraska State Patrol tout benefits of drone program

LINCOLN — One year after the Nebraska State Patrol introduced its drone program, officials say the program has drastically reduced the time troopers spend at crash sites, improving safety for patrolmen and Nebraska drivers.

"This is a week we are looking toward the future," State Patrol Superintendent John Bolduc said Thursday.

The program, implemented in June 2021, brought 36 drones to the patrol, and 32 troopers so far have been trained to pilot them, Bolduc said. The drones have mainly been used to oversee crash investigations. Over the nearly 100 sites observed in the last year, the drones have reduced the average time spent at crash scenes from 2½ hours to about 53 minutes, said Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The time reduction improves safety for troopers and Nebraskans, Bolduc said. Ricketts said it also saves money, as research has shown that road closures cost the public about $310 per hour.

Some of the drones can also take up to 250 photos of crash sites, which are uploaded to State Patrol software to aid with ensuing investigations, Patrol trooper and pilot Matt Maus said.

In addition to helping out at crash sites, the drones have been used for aerial observation during wildfires in western Nebraska, and were even used to find a fleeing suspect who had climbed a tree in an attempt to escape pursuing police, State Patrol Commander Jason Scott said.

Patrol Lt. Brent Bockstadter said a future evolution of the program could see drones used as oversight in active shooter situations as well.

"It's really a game changer," Bockstadter said.

The drones can stay in the air in high winds but are limited in rain or snow, Bockstadter said.

The patrol started the program after looking into innovations other state patrols were introducing across the Midwest. Bolduc said drone programs have become increasingly popular among law enforcement agencies nationwide, and will likely become the industry standard within the next few years.

Some 1,182 law enforcement entities across the country are using drones in some capacity, according to the Atlas of Surveillance, which documents technologies used by U.S. law enforcement agencies.

Drone use by law enforcement has generated concerns from some civil liberties advocacy organizations.

Dave Maass, director of investigations with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, one of those organizations, said the degree of concern largely depends on the use. For example, using a drone to help reconstruct the scene of a vehicle crash makes sense, Maass said. The same goes for dangerous situations, such as fires or search and rescue missions.

The more worrisome uses, particularly regarding state police forces, come from monitoring gatherings protected by the First Amendment, including protests and other demonstrations, Maass said. He also flagged the use of drones to gather information that would otherwise require a warrant.

"Those are the sorts of things that concern us," he said.

In an email, State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas reiterated that the drone program is primarily focused on crash investigations but has also proven useful for locating missing persons and assisting with wildfire responses.

"NSP does not use this technology for surveillance of law abiding citizens," Thomas said in an email. "Each deployment must have a public safety nexus and supervisory approval."

Bockstadter said most of the patrol's drones cost about $3,000 each, with their three thermal imaging drones costing up to $8,500 each. The drones are battery-powered, with an estimated lifespan of three to four years, he said.