Ricketts, Nebraska State Patrol tout benefits of drone program

LINCOLN — One year after the Nebraska State Patrol introduced its drone program, officials say the program has drastically reduced the time troopers spend at crash sites, improving safety for patrolmen and Nebraska drivers.
"This is a week we are looking toward the future," State Patrol Superintendent John Bolduc said Thursday.
The program, implemented in June 2021, brought 36 drones to the patrol, and 32 troopers so far have been trained to pilot them, Bolduc said. The drones have mainly been used to oversee crash investigations. Over the nearly 100 sites observed in the last year, the drones have reduced the average time spent at crash scenes from 2½ hours to about 53 minutes, said Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The time reduction improves safety for troopers and Nebraskans, Bolduc said. Ricketts said it also saves money, as research has shown that road closures cost the public about $310 per hour.
Some of the drones can also take up to 250 photos of crash sites, which are uploaded to State Patrol software to aid with ensuing investigations, Patrol trooper and pilot Matt Maus said.
People are also reading…
In addition to helping out at crash sites, the drones have been used for aerial observation during wildfires in western Nebraska, and were even used to find a fleeing suspect who had climbed a tree in an attempt to escape pursuing police, State Patrol Commander Jason Scott said.
Patrol Lt. Brent Bockstadter said a future evolution of the program could see drones used as oversight in active shooter situations as well.
"It's really a game changer," Bockstadter said.
The drones can stay in the air in high winds but are limited in rain or snow, Bockstadter said.
The patrol started the program after looking into innovations other state patrols were introducing across the Midwest. Bolduc said drone programs have become increasingly popular among law enforcement agencies nationwide, and will likely become the industry standard within the next few years.
Some 1,182 law enforcement entities across the country are using drones in some capacity, according to the Atlas of Surveillance, which documents technologies used by U.S. law enforcement agencies.
Drone use by law enforcement has generated concerns from some civil liberties advocacy organizations.
Dave Maass, director of investigations with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, one of those organizations, said the degree of concern largely depends on the use. For example, using a drone to help reconstruct the scene of a vehicle crash makes sense, Maass said. The same goes for dangerous situations, such as fires or search and rescue missions.
The more worrisome uses, particularly regarding state police forces, come from monitoring gatherings protected by the First Amendment, including protests and other demonstrations, Maass said. He also flagged the use of drones to gather information that would otherwise require a warrant.
"Those are the sorts of things that concern us," he said.
In an email, State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas reiterated that the drone program is primarily focused on crash investigations but has also proven useful for locating missing persons and assisting with wildfire responses.
"NSP does not use this technology for surveillance of law abiding citizens," Thomas said in an email. "Each deployment must have a public safety nexus and supervisory approval."
Bockstadter said most of the patrol's drones cost about $3,000 each, with their three thermal imaging drones costing up to $8,500 each. The drones are battery-powered, with an estimated lifespan of three to four years, he said.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday rejected convicted killer John Lotter's latest attempt to challenge the sentence that landed him on death row.
A Seward County deputy found over 15 pounds of meth during a traffic stop near Henderson, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A 58-year-old Kansas man was killed Friday when his motorcycle collided with an SUV in North Platte.
An armed security guard at a fireworks tent in La Vista was shot in the buttocks Friday morning by a man who was trying to rob the tent, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said.
The Omaha woman, who tested positive for PCP, was driving 94 mph in a 35 mph zone when she hit another vehicle, killing two people inside.
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in the March 2021 slaying of an Omaha man.
A Nevada tech company owner allegedly defrauded more than 10,000 investors out of $45 million, according to a federal indictment unsealed in Nebraska.
Omaha police have reclassified a shooting that occurred almost nine years ago as a homicide after the recent death of a man who was shot on his front porch.
Lancaster County sheriff's deputies who stopped a car northeast of Lincoln early Wednesday found more than 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
An Omaha man charged with felony motor vehicle homicide was ordered held on $500,000 bail Wednesday during a hearing in Douglas County Court.
A Blair man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to threatening to kill a federal wildlife officer who was investigating him for poaching.
Tuesday, a judge sentenced the 61-year-old former congressman to two years of probation on convictions that he lied to federal agents about dirty money.
Fortenberry faces up to five years in prison or five years of supervised release on each of three convictions – two counts of lying to a federal agent and one count of trying to conceal dirty campaign money.
Omaha police are investigating two crashes that left three people dead Sunday night.
Kearney is trying out the license plate reader cameras, making it the first Nebraska community to do so. The tech, viewed as valuable by law enforcement, has caused controversy elsewhere.
Even after seven convictions, issues are smoldering beneath the surface over what has been characterized as a decades-long theft at Douglas County's garbage dump.
ebamer@owh.com Twitter @ErinBamer