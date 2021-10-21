Ricketts: Nebraska to scale back release of COVID data, elective surgeries can resume

Ricketts said in September that the dashboard would be dropped if COVID hospitalizations again fell below 10% of the state's total staffed hospital beds. At the time, an average of nearly 400 hospital beds were occupied by COVID patients on any given day.

Last week, an average of 381 Nebraskans were hospitalized with the virus, according to a World-Herald analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The state will report daily data on Thursday, according to the announcement. After that, the dashboard will be updated weekly on Wednesdays. So long as hospitalizations remain below that 10% threshold — the dashboard will no longer include county-by-county or demographic data.

It was not readily apparent how the state's data will be presented, and how that will affect the data dashboard in its current form. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.