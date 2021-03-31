Ricketts: Nebraska will not participate in any 'vaccine passport program'

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that the state will not participate in any "vaccine passport program."

“This concept violates two central tenets of the American system: freedom of movement and healthcare privacy," the Republican governor said. "Nebraska will take any necessary action to protect the private health information of our citizens and the freedoms we cherish.”

White House officials said this week that the push for vaccine passports should come from the private sector and that the federal government won’t take the lead in creating a centralized document proving vaccination.

“We do know that there is a segment of the population that is concerned that the government will play too heavy-handed of a role in monitoring their vaccinations," White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said Monday. He said officials are worried that “it would discourage people” from getting vaccinated if the federal government was involved.

The news came after a Washington Post report last week said President Joe Biden was pushing for development of a vaccine passport that would provide proof that people were vaccinated against COVID-19.