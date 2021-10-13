Ricketts: No special session to bar vaccine mandates in Nebraska — for now

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts expressed sympathy Wednesday for the idea of calling a special legislative session to pass a law blocking vaccine mandates.
But the governor said he would not be willing to call such a session unless there were 33 senators willing to vote for such a law. That's the number needed to overcome a likely filibuster by opponents.
"I don't believe we have the votes to be able to pass something, so I'm not willing to call a special session," Ricketts said, when asked about the issue at an afternoon press conference.
As he has before, Ricketts promoted vaccination Wednesday as the best way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He got vaccinated himself as soon as the shots were offered to people in his age group. But he remains adamantly opposed to vaccine mandates
"It absolutely should be a voluntary decision," he said Wednesday.
At least one Nebraska lawmaker wants a special session to address vaccine mandates. State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said he called the governor last month to urge him to bring lawmakers back for another special session on the issue. The Legislature recently completed a special session on redistricting.
"No one in Nebraska should ever have to lose his or her job or be compelled to get a vaccination they do not want in order to feed their family and pay their bills," Erdman said in an editorial column. "Biden’s vaccine mandate constitutes a declaration of war against personal liberty, and so the State Legislature is now compelled to act."
Sen. Mike Hilgers, speaker of the Legislature, said Wednesday that he agreed with Ricketts' assessment.
"I do not think there are 33 votes to pass a ban," Hilgers said in a text message.
Ricketts commented as conservative Republicans in several states moved to block or undercut President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private employers. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott led the way with an executive order Monday that bars private companies or any other entity from requiring vaccines.
His order was perhaps the most direct challenge yet to Biden’s announcement a month ago that workers at private companies with more than 100 employees would have to get vaccinated or tested weekly for the coronavirus. Regulations to carry out the mandate have yet to be drafted.
White House officials brushed off Abbott's order, saying the question of whether state law could supersede federal was settled 160 years ago during the Civil War. They said the Biden administration will push through the opposition and put the private workplace mandate into effect along with others it ordered for federal contractors and employees at health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements. All told, those mandates could affect up to 100 million Americans.
Shortly after the announcement, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and colleagues from 23 other states sent a letter to the administration warning of litigation if the mandate proceeds. They raised concerns about the expansion of federal regulatory power and about the constitutional separation of powers.
Meanwhile, Montana has passed a law banning private employers from requiring vaccines. Violations can bring a $500 fine or prison for business owners. The law is facing two court challenges, from the Montana Medical Association and from a law firm that says the rule interferes with businesses’ decisions about how to provide a safe working environment.
Calls for special legislative sessions to counter vaccine mandates have been heard in states such as Wyoming, Kansas and South Dakota, where Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is so far resisting calls to immediately consider a bill that would guarantee people could opt out.
Bills are being introduced or drafted elsewhere, too, including Ohio and New Hampshire, where the Republican sponsor was elected House speaker after his predecessor died of COVID-19.
But the calls face pushback as well. In Tennessee, the House speaker warned that a push to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, including vaccine requirements, could undermine a $500 million incentive deal to lure a Ford Motor Co. project.
In Arkansas, lawmakers have approved a measure creating vaccine-mandate exemptions. Though the GOP governor hasn't said whether he will sign it, it has prompted fears that businesses will be forced to choose whether to break federal or state law.
"We are tying the hands of Arkansas businesses that want to make their own decision in how best to keep their people safe,” said Randy Zook, president of the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce. Some of the state’s largest companies, including Walmart and Tyson Foods, have required some or all employees to get vaccinated.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
