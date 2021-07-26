Ricketts' order on 30-by-30 conservation effort is short on actual roadblocks

But the amount of the reduction varies on a case-by-case basis, depending on the type of limits involved and the characteristics of the property.

One easement, for example, could involve giving up the right to raise crops on flood-prone bottom land. Another could mean protecting productive cropland from being developed into a big-box store without limiting its ability to be farmed.

Statewide, easements have minimal impact on the property tax base. Less than one-half of 1% of acres in Nebraska — or 176,066 acres out of more than 49 million — are under a conservation easement, according to the National Conservation Easement Database.

County review. State revenue officials also are to advise counties at the workshops about their right to review and approve easements under state law. If a county has zoning in place, the local government can deny an easement if it conflicts with a previously approved land use plan or a previously announced plan for government use of the land.

Lists and inventory. The governor’s order includes two requirements aimed at making information more available. He directed the Revenue Department to create an inventory of conservation easements across the state. Such information has been kept at the county level, if at all.