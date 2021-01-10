 Skip to main content
Ricketts orders flags at half-staff in memory of Capitol Police officers
Ricketts orders flags at half-staff in memory of Capitol Police officers

The Latest: Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers

An American flag flies at half-staff at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has called for all U.S. and Nebraska flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the two U.S. Capitol Police officers who died after the attack on the Capitol.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick died of injuries suffered during the assault. Officer Howard Liebengood died of an unspecified cause.

Ricketts' proclamation called for the lowering of flags to also honor the service of other Capitol Police officers and law enforcement in general.

President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered flags at the White House to be lowered to half-staff. On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags lowered at the Capitol.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

