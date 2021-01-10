Ricketts orders flags at half-staff in memory of Capitol Police officers

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has called for all U.S. and Nebraska flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the two U.S. Capitol Police officers who died after the attack on the Capitol.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick died of injuries suffered during the assault. Officer Howard Liebengood died of an unspecified cause.

Ricketts' proclamation called for the lowering of flags to also honor the service of other Capitol Police officers and law enforcement in general.

President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered flags at the White House to be lowered to half-staff. On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags lowered at the Capitol.

Photos: Scenes of violence at U.S. Capitol shock world

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.