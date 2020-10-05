Ricketts, Osborne and more launch campaign against Nebraska gambling initiatives

LINCOLN — Dan Hazuka got an up-close-and-personal view of the devastation gambling can cause, first as a child, then as the owner of an Omaha bar.

His father was an alcoholic who gambled away everything, even the family’s beds, he said. But that didn’t stop Hazuka from going into the bar business when he got out of the military.

He was still a newbie at the Grapevine Lounge at 10th and Dorcas Streets when a major bookmaker came around asking him to take bets on football games there. He agreed, and for the next 35 years, he watched as gambling losses took their toll on the patrons of his bar and on the employees of businesses in the surrounding community.

That’s why Hazuka joined other stalwarts of Gambling with the Good Life in the State Capitol on Monday to speak out against a trio of ballot measures that would allow casinos at licensed horse race tracks in Nebraska.

“I got involved with this (group) in 1995 because of the devastation I caused,” he said. “It’s a greed-driven business.”