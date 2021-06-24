Ricketts' picks for new African American Affairs Commission questioned

Precious McKesson of Omaha, who chairs the Black Caucus of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said she was "definitely disappointed" by some of the choices.

"There's people on the commission who do not represent the values of the African American community," she said. "I think the governor is just pushing his agenda."

State Sen. Terrell McKinney, who represents historically Black North Omaha, called it a problem that the governor did not create partisan balance on the commission.

He also raised concerns about the number of African immigrants on the commission, noting that they would not have the same experiences as people who grow up Black in the United States. Three of the 14 members, or 21%, are immigrants who originally hailed from Kenya, Nigeria and Togo.

But Ricketts' press secretary Taylor Gage said party registration was not a factor in selecting commission members, nor were applicants asked about hot-button political issues.

In fact, Gage said the governor was surprised to learn that no Democrats were in the group. He noted that the legislation creating the commission does not set any requirements regarding partisan affiliation. The only requirement is that members be African American.