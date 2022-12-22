Ricketts, Pillen team up to name new state senator

LINCOLN — Outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the appointment of Beau Ballard to represent northwest Lincoln and Lancaster County in the Nebraska Legislature.

Ballard, 28, will replace Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers, who was elected attorney general and is stepping down Jan. 3. Ballard will be sworn in with the other new senators on Jan. 4, the first day of the 2023 session.

The appointment will officially be made by Ricketts, but Pillen did the interviews and made the selection. He said he chose Ballard from among nine applicants because of his work experience, his background in agriculture and his calling for public service.

"He will fight to cut government spending, provide transformative property tax relief, and protect our commonsense, conservative values," Pillen said. "I'm really excited that you are able to step into the Legislature and put the pedal to the metal."

Ricketts praised Pillen's selection, describing Ballard as a "driven, conservative leader."

Pillen noted that Ballard got his start in politics at age 12, when he helped knock on doors in support of his grandfather's unsuccessful bid for the same District 21 seat that Ballard will now represent. His grandfather, James Arthur Jeffers, was the owner of James Arthur Vineyards in Raymond, Nebraska.

Ballard has remained active in politics, serving as a former chairman of the Nebraska Federation of Young Republicans. Through his business, BJB Strategies, he managed Hilgers’ campaign for attorney general.

Ballard is the owner and founder of two small businesses, BJB Strategies and the Rabbit Hole Bakery. He previously worked as a legislative aide to Hilgers for five years.

In 2021, Ballard won the Lincoln Independent Business Association's Young Business Leader of the Year award. He earned a bachelor's degree in business from Colorado Christian University and a master's in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Along with Ballard, the applicants for the position included Karl Elmshaeuser, Phillip Bickford, Alan Critser, Todd Higgins, Jacy Todd, Daryl Bohac, Colin Moore and Daniel Benes. Bohac is the adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard.

