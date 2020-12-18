Ricketts plans to seek limits on school spending to lower property taxes

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts made it clear Friday that he's not done pushing for lower property taxes.
Ricketts, during a press briefing on the state's COVID-19 response, said he will be pursuing legislation to place limits on local school spending during the 2021 session, which begins Jan. 6.
Slowing the growth of K-12 school spending was one thing that was left out of a property tax relief bill passed earlier this year, the governor said, and he will be asking state lawmakers to rectify that.
"That will be a big priority," he said. "That's the next step in what we have to do to continue to get that property tax relief for Nebraskans."
While Ricketts and others maintain that spending limits are the only way the increased state credits will translate into lower tax bill for property owners, education groups vehemently opposed any new limits during the 2020 session.
One school board member said Friday that he doesn't understand the need for them.
"We are pinching every penny. The growth in school spending has been smaller than the growth in state (government) spending," said Brad Wilkins, a member of the Ainsworth school board. "To say our spending is out of control doesn't line up."
This year, Legislative Bill 1107 established a refundable income tax credit so Nebraskans can receive a refund on a portion of what they pay in property taxes to support K-12 schools. But, in a compromise with education groups, new limits on school spending were dropped from the bill.
Starting with income tax filings this year, Nebraskans can claim the new credit, which will deliver $125 million in relief this year.
But if the growth in the state’s tax receipts rises above 3.5% a year, credits could eventually increase to $375 million a year.
Coupled with the existing state property tax credits of $275 million a year, that would total $650 million in state funds devoted to offsetting local property taxes. That would represent a 21% reduction in property taxes for a farmer and 17% for an urban homeowner, Ricketts said.
But, the governor noted, a taxpayer might not see a lower bill if a school board increases its budget, thus offsetting the credits.
Wilkins said he would rather see the state look at offsetting high property taxes with income and sales taxes. He said his district has seen state aid — which comes from sales and income taxes — drop from over $2 million annually a decade ago to $42,000 last year, forcing local property taxpayers to pick up the tab.
State Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton, who joined the governor on Friday, said the Department of Revenue is developing an online tool to help people figure out the size of their credits. The parcel lookup tool is expected to be available by Feb. 1.
LB 1107 was the result of a grand compromise reached in the Legislature on three big issues. The bill also included a revamping of state business incentives and a pledge to devote state money if the University of Nebraska Medical Center is chosen as the site of a national center to respond to disasters and emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
