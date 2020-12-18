Ricketts plans to seek limits on school spending to lower property taxes

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts made it clear Friday that he's not done pushing for lower property taxes.

Ricketts, during a press briefing on the state's COVID-19 response, said he will be pursuing legislation to place limits on local school spending during the 2021 session, which begins Jan. 6.

Slowing the growth of K-12 school spending was one thing that was left out of a property tax relief bill passed earlier this year, the governor said, and he will be asking state lawmakers to rectify that.

"That will be a big priority," he said. "That's the next step in what we have to do to continue to get that property tax relief for Nebraskans."

While Ricketts and others maintain that spending limits are the only way the increased state credits will translate into lower tax bill for property owners, education groups vehemently opposed any new limits during the 2020 session.

One school board member said Friday that he doesn't understand the need for them.

"We are pinching every penny. The growth in school spending has been smaller than the growth in state (government) spending," said Brad Wilkins, a member of the Ainsworth school board. "To say our spending is out of control doesn't line up."