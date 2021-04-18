Ricketts praises Georgia election law, but Nebraska unlikely to follow that state's lead

Supporters, who include Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, said the measure responds to concerns about election security and voter fraud. Opponents said it would prevent some people from voting and addresses a nonexistent problem.

Evnen declined to comment about the Georgia law or whether Nebraska should adopt similar changes.

If approved by voters, LR 3CA would require that voters present “valid photographic identification” to a poll worker before being allowed to cast a ballot. The state would provide free IDs to those who do not have one. The measure would apply only to people voting in person, not those voting by mail.

By contrast, Georgia and other states looking to tighten up voting laws have focused on early voting and mail-in ballots, which were a major concern for former President Donald Trump and his supporters last year. Trump and other Republicans claimed, without evidence, that there was fraud with mail-in ballots in the 2020 election.

In response, the Georgia law cut the amount of time to request a mail-in ballot by more than half, from 180 days to 78, and barred election officials from sending early voting applications to all voters, as many did last year.