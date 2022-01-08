Ricketts' priority list: Prison, taxes, water and federal pandemic relief dollars

A. I think Nebraska has taken a very balanced approach with regard to our pandemic response, and by taking that more balanced approach, Nebraska has done a very good job. People of Nebraska have taken care of their neighbors, did the right thing when we asked them. What we need to do is just continue to educate people about vaccines and boosters being our best defense against the COVID virus. And also remember that this virus is not going away. It’s a virus, so we have to learn to manage it.

Q. Do you get frustrated with the number of people who are not taking your advice about vaccinating and, when necessary, masking and taking other steps?

A. As I travel around the state and talk to people about why they are not vaccinated, the number one reason they tell me is because they just don’t know who to believe. Really at this point, it’s going to take somebody who knows somebody personally, a family member or a friend, that has that conversation to say, "Hey, you should get vaccinated. This is really going to help you avoid going to the hospital," that kind of thing.