Ricketts proclaims end to emergency COVID steps, says it's 'time to return to normal'

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday proclaimed an end to emergency steps to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was time for Nebraskans to return to a more normal life.
"Today is an exciting day," Ricketts told reporters gathered at the State Capitol. "Now is the time to return to normalcy."
Nebraska has only 73 people in hospitals because of COVID, and with the number of infections dropping, the Republican governor said it was time to end emergency steps and opt out of the federal unemployment program that provided $300 a week in extra benefits.
The state's last "directed health measure" — a requirement that people isolate and quarantine if they become infected with COVID — will expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Ricketts, who urged people to wear masks during the pandemic but never enacted a statewide mask mandate, said Nebraskans had "sacrificed" by practicing social distancing while keeping at their jobs.
The result, he said, was slowing the spread of the virus. The state never ran out of hospital capacity, which was state officials' stated goal. As of this week, 223,000 Nebraskans have been infected with COVID, and 2,249 have died, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
"Nebraskans did what they always do — they took care of their neighbors, they stepped up and did the right thing," he said.
Ricketts billed his Monday press conference as his final update on the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that while 53.7% of the state's eligible residents have been fully vaccinated and 975,000 have gotten at least one shot, he urged unvaccinated people to get the shot.
"Vaccines work," he said.
Ricketts said he will sign a proclamation ending his executive orders on the pandemic effective June 1. They include an order that allowed struggling bars and restaurants to serve carry-out cocktails.
He said that Nebraska, like neighboring Iowa, is opting out of the federal unemployment assistance program, which provided an extra $300 in benefits per week, effective June 19. Nebraska, he said, has about 39,000 job openings, more than twice the 15,000 people who are receiving the extra benefit.
"We're discontinuing that because we're returning to normal," Ricketts said.
He added later that the extra benefit acted as a disincentive to seeking work, but said that was only part of the reason he had decided to opt out.
