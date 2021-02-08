Ricketts pushes proposal for $40 million in state funds to expand broadband in rural Nebraska

The money earmarked by the governor — $20 million a year for two years — marks the first time he's devoted general state funds to address the problem. It would be in addition to the $29 million in federal coronavirus relief funds that Ricketts designated for rural broadband projects last year.

And that's on top of nearly $370 million that the Nebraska Public Service Commission has allocated to expand and maintain high-speed internet over the past decade, using money from fees charged on landline and cellphone bills.

Despite that spending, Broadband Now, a California-based research group, ranks Nebraska 48th among the states in coverage, speed and affordability of broadband access. And testifiers on Monday said that it will take several years to expand services.

Ricketts said his proposal would bring broadband to an additional 30,000 households in Nebraska.

Right now, he said, an estimated 80,000 households don't have access to internet that meets the federal definition of broadband set in 2015: 25 megabits per second download speed and 3 megabits per second upload speed, referred to as 25/3.