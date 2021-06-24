Ricketts ramps up fight against Biden conservation goals with executive order

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts stepped up his fight against President Joe Biden on Thursday by ordering state agencies to resist the federal 30-by-30 initiative.
Among other things, the order requires agencies under the governor's control to stop providing money or staff support for any projects involving permanent conservation easements.
It also puts an 18-month hold on state protections for new endangered species and directs the Department of Agriculture to publicize which local governments have taken positions opposing or supporting the Biden administration's goal of conserving 30% of the nation's land and water by 2030.
"What we're fighting is a huge expansion of the federal government," Ricketts said at an afternoon ceremony. "If they want 30% of the land in conservation in the next nine years, how are they going to do that?"
The governor was joined by county board members from several of the counties that have taken positions against the federal initiative, as well as Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue, Cherry County Board member Tanya Storer and Margaret Byfield, executive director of the Texas-based American Stewards of Liberty.
According to its website, American Stewards of Liberty is a nonprofit "dedicated to protecting private property rights, defending the use of our land, and restoring local control."
The group's efforts include filing actions to delist endangered species and pushing for federal agencies to coordinate policies with state and local governments. Byfield has been traveling the country, speaking to farm and ranch groups to generate opposition to the 30-by-30 initiative.
She praised Ricketts for being the first governor to take a stand against 30-by-30 and for crisscrossing Nebraska to hold multiple town halls on the subject. Ricketts began the town halls in May. His latest one was slated for Thursday night in Pickrell, Nebraska.
"He's standing between you and the federal government on this," Byfield said. "He's making sure you guys are protected."
But Nebraska Farmers Union President John Hansen, who was not at the governor's event, said he was “deeply disappointed and aghast that the governor has gone across the state and has substantially and knowingly misrepresented the facts of the Biden 30-by-30 plan, the details of which have not yet even been developed.”
He called the governor’s effort “very destructive and misguided” in a state with a “huge vested interest” and need for soil and water conservation programs. He said he knows of no property rights issues to fear from the 30-by-30 initiative.
“It’s not needed; it’s not helpful,” Hansen said. “And it’s a serious disservice to agriculture to undermine the confidence that Nebraska landowners have in federal conservation cost-share programs that our state is a huge user of.”
Biden signed an executive order in January that included the goal of protecting 30% of land and water by 2030 as part of a broader effort to elevate attention to climate issues. About 12% of the nation’s land and 26% of its water are currently protected, according to the Center for American Progress.
A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the intent is to use and expand existing voluntary programs to aid conservation, as well as expand hunting and fishing opportunities and add parks in underserved, low-income areas.
Opponents have raised concerns about how the country can more than double the amount of land being protected. Ricketts criticized the administration for not defining what counts as "conservation" and not providing more detail about how it will increase the amount of land and water being protected.
In his executive order, Ricketts directed agencies under his control to "take any necessary step to resist and prevent the federal government’s attempt to usurp state authority as they implement the 30 x 30 goal."
He ordered the State Department of Revenue to hold at least three workshops to help county officials understand the property tax consequences of conservation and preservation easements and their ability to reject easements that conflict with local land use plans. He also ordered the department to build an inventory of conservation easements across the state.
He barred agencies from providing money or staff support for projects that involve perpetual conservation easements, unless the projects are approved by his office for multistate water agreements, infrastructure and other limited purposes. Agencies would have to get approval from his office to help with projects involving easements good for a limited term of years.
Ricketts also designated State Agriculture Director Steve Wellman as the state coordinator for the Climate Task Force recently created by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
World-Herald staff writer Sara Gentzler contributed to this report.
