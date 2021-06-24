Ricketts ramps up fight against Biden conservation goals with executive order

“It’s not needed; it’s not helpful,” Hansen said. “And it’s a serious disservice to agriculture to undermine the confidence that Nebraska landowners have in federal conservation cost-share programs that our state is a huge user of.”

Biden signed an executive order in January that included the goal of protecting 30% of land and water by 2030 as part of a broader effort to elevate attention to climate issues. About 12% of the nation’s land and 26% of its water are currently protected, according to the Center for American Progress.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the intent is to use and expand existing voluntary programs to aid conservation, as well as expand hunting and fishing opportunities and add parks in underserved, low-income areas.

Opponents have raised concerns about how the country can more than double the amount of land being protected. Ricketts criticized the administration for not defining what counts as "conservation" and not providing more detail about how it will increase the amount of land and water being protected.

In his executive order, Ricketts directed agencies under his control to "take any necessary step to resist and prevent the federal government’s attempt to usurp state authority as they implement the 30 x 30 goal."