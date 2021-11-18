Ricketts rebukes UNL on racial equity plan, singles out Chancellor Green

Critical race theory — an academic approach that views race as influencing many aspects of society, including the legal system — has increasingly been invoked by conservative politicians when referring to matters dealing with race and diversity. After Ricketts said he opposed critical race theory during a radio call-in show in June, a professor at UNL said the governor's remarks reflected a lack of understanding of the theory.

Pillen, a Republican running to replace Ricketts as governor, also has condemned the racial equity plan, saying that it's divisive and violates the Nebraska Constitution and the Board of Regents' bylaws.

A UNL spokesperson Wednesday said the university worked to ensure that its proposal did not run afoul of the constitution or the bylaws. The plan does not require approval by the regents, according to the spokesperson.

As for how to chart a path forward in terms of NU's independence, Kenney said: