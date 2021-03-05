Ricketts reflects on COVID anniversary: Nobody knew it would go on for over a year

LINCOLN — One year ago Saturday, Gov. Pete Ricketts broke the news that many had been anticipating.
A Nebraskan had tested positive for COVID-19, the new, barely understood disease that had first popped up in China and was soon spreading around the world.
The Nebraska announcement followed reports that a first case had been found in the U.S. on Jan. 21. The first death was reported on Feb. 29, although later testing would show that the first coronavirus-related death actually occurred on Feb. 6. New cases in new states popped up regularly.
By March 6, Nebraska was among 10 states reporting first cases. At the time, Ricketts advised Nebraskans to "practice healthy habits to avoid transmitting germs" and, "like a snowstorm," to stock up on food, water and medications in case they had to stay home for an extended period of time.
Now, with 2,112 Nebraskans dead of COVID-19 and more than 202,310 who have tested positive for the disease, Ricketts sat down to reflect on the past year. This has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Talk to me about when you heard about the first case of an actual Nebraskan, not the folks the state agreed to take in who got infected elsewhere. What was your first thought when you heard about it?
Ricketts: The first case was not unexpected. We knew that there would be cases in Nebraska. What we didn’t know is just the timing of when it would be. We were obviously formulating our plans for how we would respond to the pandemic, and that first case really just put a point on the urgency for us to get our plans in place.
Q: At that time, did you have any clue that you would end up losing more than 2,000 Nebraskans in a year’s time?
Ricketts: No, in fact, just the opposite. The public health officials were telling us that we would have to look at restrictions for just six to eight weeks, and then we’d loosen those up.
One of the things they told us was that you can’t do it too soon because people will get fatigued, they will stop following your directions, so you have to try and time it for when you think you’re going to hit the peak of the pandemic. Of course, nobody knew that this was something that was going to go on for over a year.
Q: Certainly, people have gotten fatigued along the way, and there’s been a lot of angst.
Ricketts: That’s one of the reasons we’re trying to strike that balance between slowing down the spread of the virus and allowing people to live a more normal life. One of the things we’ve done early on is say we’re really focusing on preserving our hospital capacity.
By using a very easy to understand, transparent measure like hospital capacity, we communicate with Nebraskans how we’re making decisions and the importance of using the tools we gave them with regard to slowing down the spread of the virus.
I think that has resulted in something very successful for the state, that has allowed us to provide that hospital bed, that ICU bed, that ventilator to anyone who has needed it, when they needed it, but also allowing people to live a more normal life that has resulted in having the lowest unemployment rate for the last five months in a row and also keeping our mortality rates down.
Q: What kind of toll do you think this has taken on Nebraska?
Ricketts: There are all sorts of health costs associated with this pandemic that are not as widely known as the fatalities from the coronavirus and the personal tragedies that families have suffered along with that. (Among those, Ricketts listed mental health problems, drug overdoses, domestic violence and child abuse.)
And then, you think about the economic toll it’s taken on people who have lost their jobs, had to dip into savings, that kind of thing.
It’s also brought about what we saw during the floods. Nebraskans are resilient. They have grit. They’re determined. They’re generous. Nebraskans have stepped up and really demonstrated that great spirit that makes this such a great state.
Q: What, when you look back, do you wish you had done or wish you had known along the way?
Ricketts: We made the best decisions we could at the time with the information we had. I don’t know that there’s anything we could have done differently, given the information we had at the time.
Q: What do you anticipate that Nebraska will look like eventually?
Ricketts: I think we’ll get back to a more normal life and enjoy the things that make this such a great place to live, work and raise a family. I think certainly economically we’re going to be coming out of this pandemic well positioned to be able to continue to grow our state.
I do think there’s going to be other changes. You may not need as much real estate as you did before. You may go to more people working at home. We found that some people really, really enjoy that and it adds to their quality of life, and that could be one of the things that we use to attract talent to the state of Nebraska.
I think people are going to be a little be more careful now, at least for the short term, with regard to if they feel sick, they have to stay home more often. Kind of a corollary to that, you’ll probably see more masks being worn in public as, again, some people may be taking greater care.
Q: There are also things that have torn us apart: masks and how serious is this thing really and should you have shut things down sooner or later or less or more. You’ve come in for an awful lot of criticism through this year.
Ricketts: Again, I think we’ve struck that right balance for Nebraska. We’ve always been able to preserve our hospital capacity. That’s helped us keep our mortality rate down, and it’s helped people go back to a more normal life, and that’s what people want.
One of the things early on that all the health officials told us is that people can only stay isolated so long. People will only follow your directions to lock down so long, so you’ve got to strike that balance, you’ve got to find that balance so that people are paying attention at the right times.
Q: What kinds of things need to happen for Nebraska to recover from this?
Ricketts: We’re well on the road to recovery right now. What we have to do is continue to get people vaccinated, and we want to continue to see the number of hospitalizations continue to decline.
At some point, when we get enough people vaccinated, the virus won’t be able to spread. That’s when we can start returning to those other normal-type activities, where we get together with our families in big groups and that sort of thing.
Q: Personally, how has this affected you and your family? You’ve had to quarantine a couple times.
Ricketts: This has been tough on Nebraskans generally, and my family would be included in that -- for example, having to quarantine a couple times.
Q: You’ve known people who’ve had COVID and have gotten seriously ill, and I’m sure you know people who have passed away because of it.
Ricketts: There’s certainly been a lot of people who’ve passed away from it here in the state. Every one is a personal tragedy for that family. That's why we continue to remind people, even though we’ve got light at the end of the tunnel here, even though we’ve got the vaccines coming out, we still need people to continue to use the tools that we’ve given everybody.
Keep that 6 feet of distance. Wash your hands often. Wear a mask when you go in public. If you’ve got that cough, fever, loss of taste and smell, stay home. Because we still are in a pandemic, we've still got to continue to remind people to take those steps. Finish strong here, Nebraska.
