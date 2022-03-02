Ricketts renews call for tax cuts, new prison, Perkins County canal

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts pushed Wednesday for legislative action on his top issues: tax cuts, a new prison and the proposed Perkins County Canal.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the latest state revenue forecast shows that Nebraska is in a good position to accomplish those priorities.

"The fact of the matter is the state's in a very strong financial status to do all of these things," he said. "We can manage these all within the budget."

On Monday, the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board boosted its projections of state tax revenue by $775 million for the two years ending June 30, 2023. The increase was in comparison to a forecast issued in October.

The board sets revenue figures used by both the Legislature and the governor in crafting the state budget and determining the financial impact of other tax and spending measures.

Ricketts argued that the additional money should go back to taxpayers, because it is in excess of the cost of state government operations.

In response to questions, he did not say whether the new forecast would allow for both tax cuts and payment rate increases for health and human services providers that are struggling to fill jobs in a tight labor market and deal with disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The Appropriations Committee included 15% rate increases in its budget package, which is due out on March 11.

"Overall, we have to make sure that we restrain our costs," the governor said. "Our goal is to keep our expenses under a 3% growth rate."

Joined by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, he called on lawmakers to pass three tax cut proposals, which have cleared first-round debate in the Legislature.

One would lower the top individual and corporate income tax rates. One would phase out income taxes on Social Security benefits. The third would continue a program providing income tax credits for property taxpayers at the current level.

The governor also pressed for lawmakers to approve money for a new $270 million state prison and for the $500 million canal-and-reservoir project.

The proposed prison would replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary and add beds to the overcrowded corrections system. Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said the longer Nebraska waits to build the facility, the higher the cost will go because of inflation.

State Natural Resources Director Tom Riley said the canal is needed so Nebraska can claim more water in the South Platte River from Colorado. A 1923 compact entitles Nebraska to 500 cubic feet per second of South Platte water during the non-irrigation season but only if the state has such a canal.

Ricketts said that any delay in pursuing the canal system benefits Colorado because it gives that state more time to complete projects that would reduce river flows.

The Appropriations Committee has set aside money for the prison in its budget proposal but has not appropriated it. The money would come from the state's cash reserve fund. The committee also provided $22.5 million for design work on the Perkins County Canal from the reserve.

Based on the new revenue forecast, the cash reserve is expected to reach a record $1.7 billion by the end of the two-year budget period.

