Ricketts rules out state intervention to block conservation easements

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts stopped short Tuesday of supporting state intervention to halt permanent conservation easements, despite his current campaign against the environmentally minded land use tool.

During his monthly radio show, the governor said concerns about how such easements affect property taxes and future development possibilities need to be weighed against the rights of private landowners to direct what happens to their property.

"We want to strike a balance between personal property rights and the public good here," Ricketts said. "Also, it’s ultimately up to the counties to be able to manage those. I’m a big believer in government closer to the people."

Ricketts said, at this point, he is not willing to “jump to” state intervention.

The governor commented in response to questions about media mogul Ted Turner's recent announcement that he plans to turn over an 80,000-acre ranch north of Gordon, Nebraska, to the newly created Turner Institute for Ecoagriculture.