Ricketts rules out state intervention to block conservation easements

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts stopped short Tuesday of supporting state intervention to halt permanent conservation easements, despite his current campaign against the environmentally minded land use tool.
During his monthly radio show, the governor said concerns about how such easements affect property taxes and future development possibilities need to be weighed against the rights of private landowners to direct what happens to their property.
"We want to strike a balance between personal property rights and the public good here," Ricketts said. "Also, it’s ultimately up to the counties to be able to manage those. I’m a big believer in government closer to the people."
Ricketts said, at this point, he is not willing to “jump to” state intervention.
The governor commented in response to questions about media mogul Ted Turner's recent announcement that he plans to turn over an 80,000-acre ranch north of Gordon, Nebraska, to the newly created Turner Institute for Ecoagriculture.
The nonprofit institute plans to research and develop strategies to conserve ecosystems while raising bison and generating income off grazing lands. Turner, who is 83, said he may turn over the rest of his 445,000 acres in the Nebraska Sandhills to the institute in the future.
The plan does not involve permanent conservation easements, although Turner has managed his properties with conservation and environmental sustainability in mind.
"Obviously Mr. Turner’s land is private property, he has the ability to donate that," Ricketts said.
But the governor raised concerns that the institute could put land into permanent conservation easements in the future, a move he said would reduce its assessed value and put more pressure on other property taxpayers.
He also said permanent easements are harmful because they preclude possible future development of the land and could reduce the amount of land available for agriculture.
Ricketts has highlighted those concerns during a series of town halls opposing President Joe Biden's 30-by-30 initiative. In an executive order, Biden set out the goal of protecting 30% of land and water by 2030 as part of a broader effort to elevate attention to climate issues.
On Tuesday, the governor emphasized that county governments can deny permanent conservation easements in some cases. While they can't do so "willy-nilly," he said, counties with zoning ordinances and land-use plans in place can reject easements that do not fit with those plans.
