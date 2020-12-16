Ricketts says 1,746 Nebraskans vaccinated so far

LINCOLN — A total of 1,746 Nebraskans have been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, Gov. Pete Ricketts reported, as the state continues to roll out its vaccination program.

Ricketts, at a press briefing, said 13 hospitals so far are administering the vaccines. He added that he's called up 17 members of the Nebraska National Guard to assist in the effort.

Officials said Nebraska is expected to receive 15,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with the rest of the shipment arriving by the end of Wednesday.

"We hope these vaccines are a bright light at the end of a dark tunnel," said Angie Ling, an incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

But she joined the governor in urging Nebraskans to remain vigilant and take precautions to avoid the spread of the virus, especially in long-term care facilities, which are seeing a spike in infections.

Ricketts said Nebraska is not expecting to get another 19,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week as initially anticipated. That means that the state will have to be "flexible," he said, because it will be getting less than the 104,000 doses anticipated by the end of the year.