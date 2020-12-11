Ricketts says COVID restrictions may be relaxed, but Nebraskans need to stay vigilant

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said COVID-19 restrictions may be relaxed slightly as early as midnight, but that Nebraskans needs to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Nobody wants to be sick over the holidays, nobody certainly wants to be in the hospital or in quarantine," Ricketts said Friday. "Slowing down right now is the right thing to do."

Nebraska has seen a decline in hospitalizations for coronavirus over the past few days, and if more than 20% of all hospital beds remain available for COVID-19 patients over seven days, that triggers a move from level "orange" precautions to level "yellow."

That change, if hospital bed availability remains above 20% on Friday, could come as early as 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Ricketts said. It would, among other things, allow elective surgeries to resume at hospitals, and increase the indoor capacity at places like restaurants and bars from 25% to 50%.

Nebraska has been in the higher, yellow precautionary level since Nov. 13, when cases and hospitalizations surged to record levels, levels 2 1/2 times higher than early October.

