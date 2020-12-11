Ricketts says COVID restrictions may be relaxed, but Nebraskans need to stay vigilant

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said COVID-19 restrictions may be relaxed slightly as early as midnight, but that Nebraskans needs to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus.
"Nobody wants to be sick over the holidays, nobody certainly wants to be in the hospital or in quarantine," Ricketts said Friday. "Slowing down right now is the right thing to do."
Nebraska has seen a decline in hospitalizations for coronavirus over the past few days, and if more than 20% of all hospital beds remain available for COVID-19 patients over seven days, that triggers a move from level "orange" precautions to level "yellow."
That change, if hospital bed availability remains above 20% on Friday, could come as early as 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Ricketts said. It would, among other things, allow elective surgeries to resume at hospitals, and increase the indoor capacity at places like restaurants and bars from 25% to 50%.
Nebraska has been in the higher, yellow precautionary level since Nov. 13, when cases and hospitalizations surged to record levels, levels 2 1/2 times higher than early October.
Hospitalizations, according to the state, rose to 987 on Nov. 20, but have slowly declined since, to 779 on Friday. Nebraska uses a rolling seven-day average to determine COVID-19 precautionary steps, so if that average remains below 800 or so, it would trigger a lessening of restrictions.
The state's chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, also urged caution. He likened the current situation to defending a fort from attack but seeing the cavalry (a COVID-19 vaccine) galloping to the rescue in the distance.
Anthone said he's been told that perhaps a third of the U.S. population will be vaccinated by the end of February, but that still leaves many Americans susceptible to the coronavirus.
"We've held down the fort for nine months. Now is not the time to give up the fight," he said.
Nebraska's long-term care facilities remain the hardest hit by the pandemic. Anthone said that as of Friday, a total of 3,884nursing home residents had tested positive and 579 had died, which represents 44% of the state's total deaths.
Nearly every long-term care facility in the state has reported infections, he said, with about 2,800 workers testing positive.
