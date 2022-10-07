Ricketts says he won't appoint himself to Senate. History indicates that's a wise choice

In announcing Friday that he will not appoint himself to an open U.S. Senate seat should it become available, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts appears to have done his homework.

Governors who appoint themselves to the Senate tend to face rejection when it comes time to stand for election, which would explain why it appears no governor has done it since 1977.

In that year, Minnesota Sen. Walter Mondale was elected vice president on the presidential ticket with Democrat Jimmy Carter. Wendell Anderson, Minnesota’s Democratic governor, appointed himself to Mondale’s seat.

Anderson was a popular governor, having been elected in 1974 with an astonishing 78% of the vote.

But when the self-appointed senator went before voters in 1978, he was crushed, losing by 16 percentage points. He also hurt Democrats all the way down the ballot in what became known as the “Minnesota Massacre.”

Technically, governors who make such a move don’t actually appoint themselves. They resign and allow the lieutenant governors who succeed them to appoint them.

But either way, for voters, it seems the optics aren’t good.

According to research in 2009 by NPR, between 1945 and 1965, governors in South Carolina, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada appointed themselves to the Senate. All six lost subsequent elections, either their party’s primary or a general election. That means the last seven who have tried lost their bids.

The last to succeed in such a switcheroo was Kentucky Gov. Albert “Happy” Chandler. He appointed himself to a seat in 1939 and then won Senate elections in both 1940 and 1942. He then resigned the seat to take the job he’s most known for: commissioner of Major League Baseball.

Before that, a Montana governor in 1933 appointed himself and later lost, making the last nine self-appointed senators just 1-8 in elections. Until 1913, senators were not elected by voters but chosen by state legislatures, making the history for such actions relatively brief.

In Nebraska, Thursday's announcement that U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to be the next president of the University of Florida opened the door to speculation of a Ricketts self-appointment. The Republican governor closed that door Friday.

If Ricketts does have ambitions of serving in higher office, he wouldn't be the first governor with such desires to pass on self-appointment in recent years.

When West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin in 2010 was faced with a chance to appoint himself to the U.S. Senate, he declined to do so. Instead, Manchin appointed a young political aide to the seat who agreed not to run for it — a placeholder.

The placeholder served a matter of months before Manchin beat a Republican rival in a landslide in November 2010 to win the seat.