Ricketts says Nebraska will release more COVID data as hospitalizations rise

Nebraska will immediately return to daily releases of more extensive COVID-19 data as hospitalizations have crossed a key threshold, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.

The state averaged 400 people hospitalized with COVID last week, up from 386 the week prior, according to a World-Herald analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That is at or close to 10% of the state's staffed beds — a number the state has used as a trigger for how much data it releases on its public dashboard and how often.

The dashboard had been scaled down for the last 2½ weeks. The pared-down version has been updated weekly rather than daily and has not included county-specific or demographic data.

The week before Ricketts announced the change on Oct. 21, an average of 381 Nebraskans were hospitalized with the virus. At the same time, Ricketts announced the state would rescind a directed health measure that delayed some elective surgeries.

At a Monday press conference, Ricketts looked to Dr. Gary Anthone, the state director of public health, who confirmed Nebraska would return to daily data releases effective Monday.

Ricketts said the state was not, however, planning to reinstate the pause on elective surgeries.