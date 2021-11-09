Ricketts says state will soon file lawsuit challenging another vaccine mandate

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state will soon file a third lawsuit challenging a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. However, a spokesperson for the state's attorney general, who has already joined two lawsuits challenging such requirements in as many weeks, said the office is still reviewing the rule in question.
While giving an update on the state's lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates at a Monday press conference, Ricketts said "we’ve also got the case on Medicare and Medicaid that we’re filing suit on as well, here in 8th Circuit Court" — an apparent reference to a vaccine requirement for workers in health care settings that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Friday issued an emergency regulation requiring covered staff to get a one-dose vaccine or their first dose of a two-dose vaccine by Dec. 6 and to get the shots necessary to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, according to an announcement from the agency. The regulation provides exemptions for recognized medical conditions or religious beliefs, observances or practices, according to CMS.
The requirement for health care providers is separate from the mandates for federal contractors and larger employers. Nebraska is already part of lawsuits challenging those requirements.
Ricketts said there may be more information regarding the third case next week.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson seemed less certain about the potential case. Asked to confirm what Ricketts had said and provide additional details, such as a timeline, potential arguments and other states involved, spokesperson Suzanne Gage said in an email:
"The Attorney General and his staff are carefully reviewing the 73 pages published to the Federal Register last Friday and determining appropriate legal response."
Two weeks ago, Peterson joined nine other states in a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the vaccine requirement for federal contractors and federally contracted employees. Ricketts also signed an executive order barring multiple state agencies from complying with those requirements.
Peterson was then among 11 attorneys from GOP-led states who on Friday filed a lawsuit in the 8th Circuit challenging a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that requires workers at businesses with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or be tested weekly and wear masks. At least 27 states filed legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after OSHA released its rules. All the states have a Republican governor, attorney general or both.
Ricketts noted Monday that a federal appeals court issued an injunction Saturday in a case challenging the OSHA rule. He called that a "very positive sign."
Over the weekend, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paused the rule from taking effect, saying it raises “grave statutory and constitutional issues” and told the federal government to explain why the stay should not be made permanent.
The federal government sought in a legal filing Monday to get the requirement back on track.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.