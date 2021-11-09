Ricketts says state will soon file lawsuit challenging another vaccine mandate

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state will soon file a third lawsuit challenging a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. However, a spokesperson for the state's attorney general, who has already joined two lawsuits challenging such requirements in as many weeks, said the office is still reviewing the rule in question.

While giving an update on the state's lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates at a Monday press conference, Ricketts said "we’ve also got the case on Medicare and Medicaid that we’re filing suit on as well, here in 8th Circuit Court" — an apparent reference to a vaccine requirement for workers in health care settings that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Friday issued an emergency regulation requiring covered staff to get a one-dose vaccine or their first dose of a two-dose vaccine by Dec. 6 and to get the shots necessary to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, according to an announcement from the agency. The regulation provides exemptions for recognized medical conditions or religious beliefs, observances or practices, according to CMS.

The requirement for health care providers is separate from the mandates for federal contractors and larger employers. Nebraska is already part of lawsuits challenging those requirements.