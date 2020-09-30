Ricketts, secretary of state warn Nebraska voters against ballot harvesting

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that he has "no concerns" about the safety and security of Nebraska's election process, including mail-in ballots.
But he warned voters to beware of potential ballot harvesting, a practice in which third parties collect ballots from voters and deliver them to election officials. He urged people not to hand over their ballots to political operatives or others they don't know and trust.
"They can promise you they will take it in, but if they don't, you have no recourse and your vote won't count," Ricketts said. "We want to make sure we don't have those sort of problems here in Nebraska."
Secretary of State Bob Evnen said ballot harvesting is legal in Nebraska and there has been no indication of problems previously. The practice was used in 2015, when supporters of a Bennington school bond issue collected ballots at drop-off sites near the schools.
But he said the numbers of people using mail-in ballots this year has created the potential for abuse. Cases of ballot harvesting abuse have occurred in other states. The best known was in 2018 in North Carolina, where a Republican operative was indicted for mishandling absentee ballots in a bid to sway a congressional election.
"I don't want that to happen here," Evnen said. "Once you have a corruption in your election process, it is very hard to correct."
Evnen joined the governor at a press conference Wednesday to talk about election security. Both expressed confidence in Nebraska's system of handling mail-in ballots, which are called early ballots in the state, in contrast to the concerns raised by President Donald Trump about the potential for fraud with mail-in ballots.
Ricketts said he has concerns about elections in other states, especially those which accept mail-in ballots after Election Day as long as the ballots are postmarked by Election Day. He said postmarks can be forged. Nebraska only counts ballots that are delivered by Election Day, regardless of the postmark.
Other safeguards in Nebraska include the requirement for people outside of some low-population counties, which have gone to all-mail elections, to request early ballots. When the ballots are returned, the signature on the outside of the ballot envelope is compared to the voter registration file before the ballot can be opened and counted.
Both officials advised voters to mail ballots early enough to be delivered by Election Day, Nov. 3. Under Nebraska law, ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Central Time on election day (7 p.m. Mountain Time) to be counted. Evnen said U.S. Postal Service officials have assured him that ballots mailed by Oct. 27 will be delivered by Nov. 3.
Voters who do not want to mail early ballots can take them to the county election office, put them in an official ballot drop box or vote in person at the county election office.
People who choose to vote at the polls on Election Day can expect to see the same type of coronavirus safety precautions taken during the primary election, Evnen said.
In the May primary, about 75% of voters cast early ballots and 25% voted at the polls, the opposite of previous elections. Evnen said he expects the general election will have a larger proportion at the polls but mail-in votes may still predominate. More than 350,000 requests for early ballots have come in so far. He noted that about 15% of the early ballots requested for the primary were never returned.
In other comments Wednesday:
>> Ricketts said he believes Trump came off strong in the first presidential debate. He said he was shocked that his Democratic challeger, Vice President Joe Biden, had not taken a stand against adding members to the U.S. Supreme Court. As for the tone and tenor of the debate, Ricketts said it was no surprise.
"It was a rough and tumble debate," he said. "Politics is a full-contact sport. We ought to expect those things."
>> Trump sidestepped a question during the debate about whether he would condemn the far-right group Proud Boys, but Ricketts promptly did so in response to a question Wednesday. He said there is "no place for white supremacy groups in Nebraska or our country." He also said there is no need for such groups to show up at protests of other groups, saying Nebraska law enforcement can handle any problems that may arise.
>> Ricketts said there is no need to make changes in the state's directed health measures in response to rising COVID hospitalization rates. He said the numbers of people hospitalized are similar to those seen in May, when the state ordered such measures as sharply limiting gatherings and requiring restaurants and bars to be carry-out only.
But he said the state is in a much better position now, with testing more widely available, more contact tracing, more protective gear, accommodations for people needing to isolate or quarantine away from family, and advances in treatment for the disease.
Our best staff images of September 2020
Football Sunset
Jump
Meal Time
Campaign
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept. 11
Sept 11 Taps
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.