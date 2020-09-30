Ricketts, secretary of state warn Nebraska voters against ballot harvesting

People who choose to vote at the polls on Election Day can expect to see the same type of coronavirus safety precautions taken during the primary election, Evnen said.

In the May primary, about 75% of voters cast early ballots and 25% voted at the polls, the opposite of previous elections. Evnen said he expects the general election will have a larger proportion at the polls but mail-in votes may still predominate. More than 350,000 requests for early ballots have come in so far. He noted that about 15% of the early ballots requested for the primary were never returned.

In other comments Wednesday:

>> Ricketts said he believes Trump came off strong in the first presidential debate. He said he was shocked that his Democratic challeger, Vice President Joe Biden, had not taken a stand against adding members to the U.S. Supreme Court. As for the tone and tenor of the debate, Ricketts said it was no surprise.

"It was a rough and tumble debate," he said. "Politics is a full-contact sport. We ought to expect those things."