Ricketts seeking applicants for Pahls' replacement in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts is seeking applicants to fill an open seat in the Nebraska Legislature that was created after the death of State Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha.

Applications to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 31 will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 27, according to a press release. To be eligible, applicants must be at least 21, be registered to vote and must have lived within the district for at least one year.

District 31 lies in Douglas County and includes most of the Millard neighborhood in southwest Omaha. The boundaries are between South 192nd Street and South 144th Street, and between West Center Road and Harrison Street.

Interested individuals may complete an application for executive appointment online at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

Pahls died late last month at age 78.

The appointee will serve until Jan. 3, 2023. During the November 2022 general election, voters will elect a member of the Legislature for District 31 to serve the remainder of Pahls' original term, which lasts until January 2025.

Tim Royers, who lost to Pahls in the 2020 election, announced Monday that he would run for the District 31 seat in this year's general election. He did not mention in his campaign press release whether he also was applying for an appointment to the seat.

To get on the ballot, the appointee and other interested candidates must submit at least 2,000 valid petition signatures from registered voters in the district by Sept. 1.

By state law, the governor must appoint a replacement to a vacant legislative seat within 45 days of the seat opening up. Ricketts previously confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald that he plans to appoint Pahls' replacement before a potential special session is called to debate Nebraska's abortion laws.

Ricketts said he may call a special session later this year if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. A leaked draft opinion showed several Supreme Court justices favored overturning the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, but a final decision isn't expected until late June.

This spring, a bill that would have banned all abortions in Nebraska if the high court overturned Roe fell two votes short of overcoming a filibuster against it. Pahls was absent at the time because of his illness.

World-Herald Staff Writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.

