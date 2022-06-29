Ricketts seeking applicants to replace Flood in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts is wasting no time in seeking applicants to replace State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk in the Nebraska Legislature.

Flood, a Republican, won a special election Tuesday to fill out the remaining months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term representing Nebraska's 1st Congressional District. The election will not be certified until July 15.

But Ricketts announced Wednesday that he would start accepting applications from residents of Legislative District 19 wanting to fill the upcoming vacancy. The appointee will serve the remainder of Flood's current term, which expires in early January 2025.

The appointee may have his or her first taste of legislative action this year if Ricketts calls lawmakers into special session on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Nebraska currently allows abortions until the 20th week after fertilization. Ricketts wants to see a ban on abortions in the state. But a proposed ban fell two votes short during this year's regular legislative session.

Abortion opponents picked up one vote when Ricketts appointed Kathleen Kauth to replace Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, who died in office.

But opponents need to find another vote for a special session to succeed. Ricketts has not announced when or if a session will be called, saying only that he will work with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln.

District 19 represents Madison County and the southern portion of Pierce County. Applicants must have lived within the district for at least a full year, be registered to vote and be at least 21 years old.

Applications are due by the end of the day July 8. Ricketts said he was reserving the right to seek out additional qualified candidates.

Interested individuals may complete an application for executive appointment online at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req. Applicants may include a cover letter, resume and any additional background materials with their application.

Questions about the application process can be directed to Kathleen Dolezal with the governor’s office at 402-471-2256 or kathleen.dolezal@nebraska.gov.

