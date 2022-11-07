Ricketts shells out $3.8 million on politics in his final year as Nebraska governor

LINCOLN — Pete Ricketts’ time as Nebraska governor is coming to an end, but after spending over $3.8 million in the last 11 months, he will likely have an influence on the future of state leadership for years to come.
His 2022 contributions have included over a dozen six-figure donations to various campaigns and political groups both in and out of state, according to state and federal disclosure filings.
A spokesperson for Ricketts did not respond to a request for comment Friday. The two-term Republican governor and former TD Ameritrade executive, who in 2018 put his net worth at roughly $50 million, is traveling to Japan this week to receive a national recognition.
People are also reading…
Ricketts’ largest contribution this year came just before the May primary election: a $775,000 donation to the political action committee Conservative Nebraska. In total, Ricketts gave nearly $1.28 million to the PAC.
Conservative Nebraska ran attack ads against Republican gubernatorial candidates Charles W. Herbster and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha before the primary. The two candidates were the chief opponents of the eventual winner, Jim Pillen, who Ricketts endorsed.
Ricketts, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection, also donated $100,000 directly to Pillen’s campaign in January. Ricketts has not donated any money directly to Pillen’s campaign since his victory in the primary.
The governor’s most recent major contributions went to another newly founded PAC, the Nebraska Future Action Fund, of which Ricketts has been the only significant donor so far. He has given a total of $514,000 to the group.
Since September, the PAC has issued three attack ads, according to its website — one against Sen. Matt Williams’ campaign for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, another against Greg Gonzalez’s campaign for Douglas County sheriff and the final against Sen. Wendy DeBoer’s reelection campaign for Nebraska Legislature. Gonzalez and DeBoer are registered Democrats, while Williams is a registered Republican going up against a fellow Republican in the regents race.
Along with many other contributions made to local groups, Ricketts also recently shelled out thousands to several groups outside Nebraska, including $250,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and over $255,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee.
Many have speculated about whether Ricketts will make a bid for federal office after his term ends in January, especially with U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s seat set to open up following his expected appointment as the next president of the University of Florida. Ricketts has largely refrained from commenting on his future plans, saying he is focused on his job as governor.
The news outlet Politico reported Thursday that Ricketts, in an interview, expressed fondness of the U.S. Senate. He acknowledged a move from the Nebraska Governor’s Office to Washington could require a “mind frame shift,” according to Politico.
Ricketts ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2006, losing to incumbent Sen. Ben Nelson.
Another non-Nebraskan contribution was $250,000 to Show Me Values, a conservative PAC based in Missouri.
One common recipient of Ricketts’ money was the Nebraska GOP, but all contributions from the Ricketts family to the party have halted since the controversial state GOP convention in July, which saw a mass exodus of party leadership that many viewed as an act of resistance against Ricketts. The lack of financial contributions from Ricketts has contributed to an overall massive decline in donations to the party.
Although Ricketts has not contributed directly to the state GOP, he did donate $20,000 to the Douglas County Republican Party in October.
Omaha World-Herald Election Guide 2022
Keep informed on all the major races in the November general election by checking out our Omaha World-Herald 2022 election guide.
Three people will appear on the ballot in a bid to be Nebraska's next governor. Find out where they stand on abortion, tax relief and more.
The 3rd Congressional District is by far Nebraska's geographically largest, encompassing about three-fourths of the state. It's also a Republican stronghold.
Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas are squaring off to represent Omaha and the rest of Nebraska's 2nd District in Congress.
Voter's in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will see a rematch of a race that was on the ballot just several months ago.
Candidates for Omaha-area legislative districts share their views on property taxes, abortion, elections and more.
Two men with lengthy backgrounds in law enforcement are running to be the next Douglas County sheriff.
Dave Pantos is challenging longtime Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.
For the first time in eight years, Nebraska will have a new attorney general come 2023.
Five candidates are running for three seats on the Springfield Platteview Community Schools board.
Six candidates are running for three seats on the Papillion La Vista Community Schools board.
Three incumbents running for Bellevue Public Schools board are Maureen McNamara, Nina Wolford and Phil Davidson. The three challengers in the race are Jim Moudry, Christine Clerc and Mary Moore Salem.
Three seats are up for election on the Elkhorn Public Schools board, and six candidates are running.
Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Gretna Public Schools board.
There are six candidates running for three seats up for election on the Bennington Public Schools board.
Four candidates are running for three seats on the Ralston Public Schools board, with one of those qualifying as a write-in candidate.
Six candidates, including two incumbents, will vie for three at-large seats on the Millard School Board.
Three incumbents on the Omaha Public Schools board face contested races this fall.
There are five seats on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board up for election this year, but only one of those races is contested.
Two seats on the Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors are up for election this year, and both have contested races.
Two spots on the Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors are up for grabs in November, and both races have two candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member board.
Two seats on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents have contested races.
Among the mostly hotly contested races across Nebraska this fall are the seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education.
Two candidates are running to serve as Nebraska state treasurer for the next four years.
Three candidates are seeking to replace Auditor Charlie Janssen as Nebraska's top financial watchdog.
Twitter @ErinBamer