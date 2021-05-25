Ricketts signs bill exempting military retirement from taxes in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Military veterans of various stripes joined Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday as he signed into law a bill exempting military retirement benefits from state income taxes.

Ricketts celebrated Legislative Bill 387 as a major step toward making Nebraska the "most military- and veteran-friendly state" in the nation. He said the state made progress toward that goal in recent years but remained at a competitive disadvantage on the tax front.

That should change with LB 387, which adds Nebraska to the list of 30 other states that do not tax military pensions. The list includes every state surrounding Nebraska, except Colorado.

John Hilgert, director of the state Department of Veterans Affairs, said veteran groups have been working on the tax issue for 20 years as a way to attract and retain military retirees in Nebraska. Those retirees often pursue second careers in civilian life, bringing valuable skills with them.

"What better way to grow Nebraska than to welcome America's veterans?" he asked.

Col. Jeff Mikesell, director of military affairs for the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, also touted the bill as a workforce development measure, which would make it more inviting for younger military retirees to remain in the state and help meet the need for more workers.