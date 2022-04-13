Ricketts signs 'historic tax relief legislation' into law

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a major tax cut bill into law Wednesday, joined by 25 state senators and numerous agricultural and business leaders.

At a celebration in the Capitol Rotunda, a jubilant Ricketts called Legislative Bill 873 "historic tax relief legislation" that is projected to be worth nearly $900 million when fully implemented in 2027. He said the bill represents the biggest tax cut package in state history.

"Senior citizens, families, ag producers and small businesses will see major tax savings in the coming years as a result of LB 873," he said.

Ricketts credited numerous people for getting the bill passed. He handed out signed copies of the bill to many who had worked on the effort, from legislative leaders to Revenue Committee staff and members of his own office.

Other speakers predicted the measure would help Nebraska compete with other states, grow its economy faster and attract and keep people in the state.

"I feel like we just won the national championship of taxes," said Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

But Dick Pierce, the outgoing tax chairman for Nebraska Cattlemen, said the state can do better on the tax front.

"It's not over," he said. "We've got more work to do but this is a great step in the right direction."

LB 873 will lower the top income tax rates on corporations and individuals, end income taxes on Social Security benefits and boost property tax relief.

However, it will not alter the taxes paid by large numbers of Nebraskans. Those left out include people who do not own property, do not get Social Security benefits and whose incomes fall below $40,676 for singles or $81,352 for married filers.

Under the bill as passed, the top individual and corporate tax rates will ratchet down to 5.84% over five years, ending in 2027. The top individual rate is 6.84% now. The top corporate rate is 7.5% this year.

For property owners, the package will create a new refundable income tax credit equal to a portion of what they pay in community college property taxes. The community college credit program will start at $50 million for this year and ramp up to $195 million by 2026.

The new credit program will be similar to the LB 1107 program created two years ago, which offsets a portion of school property taxes. That program will provide $548 million worth of credits this year.

Under LB 873, the school credit program will increase to $560.7 million for 2023, then be allowed to grow as property valuations grow. The new community college credit program also will grow with property valuations, after reaching the $195 million level.

The final piece of the package will phase out income taxes on Social Security benefits in four annual steps, with taxes being eliminated in 2025.

