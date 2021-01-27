Ricketts slammed for not recognizing 'I Love Public Schools Day'

Taylor Gage, the governor's spokesman, disputed those assertions. In a series of tweets, he said Ricketts supports strong public schools, as demonstrated by his proposal to put a record $1.1 billion into the state's school aid formula. Gage said the governor has regularly supported full funding for the formula.

He pointed as well to proclamations that the governor has issued in honor of public schools, such as those in 2017 that honored Blue Ribbon Schools.

In his tweets, Gage criticized "I Love Public Schools Day," saying it was "named after a lobby group that consistently opposes education for low income families in the Legislature." In a later statement, he cautioned against “conflating the union’s political goals and what’s best for the students and families of Nebraska.”

The day, which was observed on Jan. 20, has ties to Nebraska Loves Public Education, an organization founded in 2011 "to change the persistent, negative narrative about public schools."