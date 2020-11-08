Ricketts spokesman criticizes Nebraska doctors calling for stronger coronavirus measures

"The people of Nebraska would be better served if you focused more on their credentials and less on their political opinions," said Dr. Curtis Hartman of Omaha.

State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln also criticized what he called “the Nebraska Governor's COVID twilight zone where he decides to conduct opposition research and then launch political attacks against doctors (only the female ones!) advocating for resources and action.”

In a statement Sunday, Gage did not directly respond to the critics. But he said that Nebraskans are entitled to express their views and that people who post on Twitter do so "with the expectation that their views will be examined and challenged when expressed."

Cawcutt, Sato and Vivekanandan were among a number of Nebraska health care providers in recent days who have been tweeting calls for the governor to increase public health restrictions in the face of a steep rise in COVID-19 cases and a dwindling number of hospital beds.