Ricketts starts opposition tour against draft health education standards

Multiple people at the town hall expressed concern about the age-appropriateness of the subject matter being proposed. There were an estimated 150 people at the meeting — the first of two held by the governor Thursday.

Jeremy Ekeler, the Nebraska Catholic Conference's associate education policy director, called for community intervention.

“It was immediately clear to me that these (standards) are flawed,” he said. “The voices of Nebraska were not being heard. Parents were not being included. And because of that, we got a bad result.”

Greg Brown, a University of Nebraska at Kearney sports sciences professor, said he spoke as an educator on health sciences and a concerned Nebraskan.

“A lot of these proposed sex education standards are not age-appropriate,” he said. “Children in kindergarten do not need health education standards about sexuality. Children in first grade do not need standards about gender identity. And children in middle school don’t need to learn about anal and oral sex.”

He added, “It seems to me like they’re trying to indoctrinate our children in things that are diametrically opposed to conservative family values.”

State Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island called for the standards to be scrapped.