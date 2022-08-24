Ricketts takes trade mission to UK, Ireland before Nebraska game

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts joined flocks of Husker fans who turned Saturday's football game in Ireland into an extended visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

But the governor skipped the castles and pubs in favor of business meetings with British insurance leaders, the U.K. trade minister and top Irish government officials. Other members of his trade mission met with their counterparts in agriculture.

During a conference call from the U.K. Wednesday, Ricketts expressed optimism about the connections the group has made and the possibilities for increasing economic ties with the two countries.

"It was a great time for us to be here," he said, noting that the U.K. is still finding its way after leaving the European Union, the breakup dubbed Brexit.

Ricketts said Penny Mordaunt, the U.K. minister of state for trade, encouraged the Nebraska group to look at establishing a memorandum of understanding for trade with the U.K., as some other states have done. Such an MOU could fill the gap until the U.S. and the U.K. work out a post-Brexit free trade agreement.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Ag Service shows that exports from Nebraska to the United Kingdom and Ireland totaled around $1.065 billion from 2010-2020. Companies based in the U.K. employ 4,494 Nebraskans in 21 communities around the state, while some Nebraska-based businesses have branches in the U.K.

Ricketts said the $68 million worth of trade between Nebraska and the U.K. in 2020 was mostly in machinery and machine parts. But he said insurance and agriculture have great potential for boosting economic ties between the Cornhusker State and the U.K.

Members of the Nebraska delegation met with the Association of British Insurers and toured the historic Lloyd's of London, as part of their effort to promote the Nebraska insurance environment.

Malcolm Smith, vice president of state government affairs for Aflac, which is domiciled in Nebraska, said the state is known for its consistent, fair and responsive regulatory environment, which could attract U.K. interest. He said the relationships developed during these face-to-face meetings will be beneficial down the road.

Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, agreed. He and other agriculture representatives on the trip are hopeful about opportunities to sell more Nebraska beef and to increase exports of ethanol.

"These kinds of relationships on these kind of trips, you can’t really do that over Zoom," he said.

Ricketts’ trip is being paid for with money in the governor’s budget earmarked for trade missions.