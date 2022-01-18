Ricketts throws his support behind Jim Pillen for governor

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts formally endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen on Tuesday.

The governor has appeared to back Pillen since the University of Nebraska regent declared his candidacy. He made the support clear during a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda, which kicked off a daylong series of press appearances across the state.

"Jim will continue to grow The Good Life," Ricketts said. "He is the leader that will take us forward into the future."

The governor said he chose Pillen over the other GOP candidates because of his experience in expanding a small Nebraska farm into a large hog production operation, which employs hundreds of people. He said that business and agriculture experience is key.

"He understands the American dream because he has lived it," Ricketts said.

The governor also said he supports Pillen because of their shared conservative values.

Pillen is a devout Catholic who "understands the sanctity of life," Ricketts said.

Ricketts, who took off his tie and changed into jeans and boots for announcement, appeared along with former Gov. Kay Orr.